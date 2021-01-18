Single vehicle crash in Republic leaves two dead

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Two people are dead and one in the hospital in serious condition after a single-vehicle accident in Republic on Monday, Jan. 18.

According to Corporal Badgett, Three males in their late teens were traveling in a vehicle on Pond Willow Lane at high speeds when the driver lost control and hit two trees.

Police on scene said the next of kin has not yet been notified, but it is believed the victims were all from Republic.

The scene is currently being investigated to figure out who was driving the vehicle.

Corporal Badgett said the vehicle is totaled, and there was “not much left” of where the occupants would be sitting.

The three victims were determined to not be wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.