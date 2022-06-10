DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a deadly crash in Dallas County Thursday afternoon.

The MSHP crash report states that 45-year-old Cameron Cromer was driving on Route OO in Dallas County just before 4:30 p.m. when he did not make it around a curve, drove off the right side of the road, and then the Cadillac Escalade he was driving overturned. Cromer was thrown from the vehicle.

The Dallas County Coroner pronounced Cromer dead at the scene. This is the 44th fatality that has happened in Highway Patrol Troop D in 2022.