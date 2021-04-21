Silver Sneakers program back up and running in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After more than a year of canceled classes, the Silver Sneakers program is back up and running in Springfield.

Jenny Fillmer Edwards with the park board says the city’s move into the yellow phase and the high rate of vaccinations in the 65+ population are the reasons classes were able to resume.

Gaylene Jackson says she is so happy to be back in class.

You can attend silver sneakers classes at Chesterfield, Dan Kinney, and Doling Family Centers.

Participants do not have to wear a mask during the class but will be spaced out from each other by at least 6 feet.