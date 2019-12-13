Silver Dollar City named best theme park holiday event

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City’s ‘An Old Time Christmas’ has been named the best theme park holiday event in USA Today’s 10 Best Poll.

The event was voted number one after four weeks of online voting from fans and guests along with local, regional and national celebrities and influencers.

This is the fourth time in the last five years that Silver Dollar City has been voted number one for the best theme park holiday event.

Pete Herschend, one of the founders of Silver Dollar City, says the theme park’s Christmas celebration has come a long way from its humble beginnings.

“1988 is the first year we started Christmas here,” Herschend said. “We didn’t know what we were doing. The only place we had Christmas was in the square. And if we had 500 light bulbs, just old incandescent bulbs, if we had 500 out working it would have been amazing.”

Herschend also mentioned that what it takes to get this award is not a one-man show, 2,000 men and women work make An Old Time Christmas happen.