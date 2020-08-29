Silver Dollar City hosts Annual Southern Gospel Picnic

BRANSON, Mo. — Over 70 music groups and performers have been invited to participate in Silver Dollar City’s Annual Southern Gospel Picnic.

D.A. Callaway, the promoter for this festival, says it was close to being canceled earlier this year.

“Back in March, April, May, there was a lot of fear and anxiety all over the world, we’re not immune to that,” said Callaway.

Instead of canceling, a new soundstage was built in one of the amusement park’s backlots to ensure there was an outside venue where guests could watch the show safe and socially distant.

Callaway says the audience deserved the opportunity to come and enjoy the show.

“We decided we’re gonna push back,” said Callaway. “We’re going to spread the sunshine. We’re going to have a little fun because people deserve to get out of the house and kick up their heels a little bit, so that’s what we’re offering.”

Performer Lisa Williamson says she is confident in the safety precautions the temple theme park has taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m comfortable in that we’re doing everything that we know to do,” said Williamson. “You know what I mean? Everybody is like you said, they have the chairs spaced out. We’re wearing masks, obviously not right now, but we’re wearing masks when we have to, and I think that everyone is using wisdom.”

Fans like Terrill White couldn’t be happier to hear the live southern gospel again.

“It’s really good that we’re able to do this because a lot of the churches aren’t able to have these groups anymore while all this is going on, so it’s nice to be able to come here and hear them in this kind of setting,” said White.

The Southern Gospel Picnic will continue to host live music every day from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7