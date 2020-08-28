Silver Dollar City holds social distanced southern gospel picnic

STONE COUNTY, MO- Silver Dollar City is bringing in more than 70 different groups and performers for its annual Southern Gospel Picnic, which runs Aug. 27 to Sept. 7.

All who attend are being seated socially distant by an SDC team member. Everyone inside the park is already required to wear a mask before being allowed to enter.

Lisa Williamson, a songwriter and performer for her family’s southern gospel group, says she is confident performing with the 1880’s theme park’s new guidelines. “I’m comfortable in that we are doing everything that we know to do.”