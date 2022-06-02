BRANSON, Mo. – Organizers announced last month that several pieces of SDC and Celebration City memorabilia would be auctioned off to the public to clear out a warehouse.

The auction includes vehicles, decor, prop and set pieces from both Celebration City and Silver Dollar City, neon signs, sound and production equipment, furniture, and costumes.

Additionally, a carnival weight guessing game, large parade float bases with characters, large Route 66 styrofoam props, a carousel, a taffy pulling machine, and a Husqvarna Viking sewing machine are also for sale.

The auction began June 2 and will continue until June 4. The auction begins at 9 am each day at 1383 MO-376 Branson, MO 65616.

Admission is $10 for adults and cash-only. Both live and online bidding is available.