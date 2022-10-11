SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is searching for an 87-year-old missing man named Donald Deyoung.

Donald Deyoung, age 87 is a 5-foot-10 man who is bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen around 5:46 P.M on Tuesday at 3800 S. Kansas Expy., wearing a blue shirt and jeans with black shoes, and driving a black 2004 Ford four-door passenger car with Missouri license EG3-P7H.

Deyoung has dementia and is not familiar with the Springfield area.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).