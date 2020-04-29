Silver alert: Polk County Police are searching for Roy Albin

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 71-year-old man named Roy Albin

Albin is a white male, 5’11” tall, 165 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a denim long sleeve shirt and blue jeans by his wife at 7:15 a.m. at their home.

Albin’s wife said when she returned home at 2:00 p.m., he was not homw and had left the residence without his heart medication for his heart condition.

He may be driving a red 2014 Ram truck bearing MO license plates 8CCN09.

If you have any information, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Department at 417-777-3911.