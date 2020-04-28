Silver Alert: Carolyn Sue Griffith found safe

UPDATE: Carolyn was found safe in Camdenton, MO. Thank you to those who shared her picture and searched for her.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The Osage Beach Police Department is searching for a 77-year-old woman.

Carolyn Sue Griffith is white, female, 5’0” – 5’2” tall, 125 to 135 pounds, long gray hair, has a hunchbacked posture and green eyes

She is wearing a gray, long sleeve shirt with green pants and carrying a red Christmas sweater.

Griffith is diagnosed with dementia and had an arguement with her daughter which lead into her leaving their residence.

She was seen by her daughter speaking with someone in a pick-up truck along US 54 at Key Largo Road.

The Truck is either dark blue or green with a dark colored camper shell heading westbound on US 54.

If you have any information please contact Osage Beach Police Department at 573-348-1701.