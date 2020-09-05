SILVER ALERT: Jacksonville police ended the search for George Baugher

UPDATE: The police ended the search for George Baugher.

Thank you to those who shared his picture and searched for him.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for a 70-year-old man who went missing on Sept. 4 at 1 p.m.

George Baugher is a white male, 5’11” tall, 140 pounds, has short grey hair, blue eyes and fair complexion.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, t shirt and blue jeans.

Baugher may be traveling in a black Chevrolet Silverado with these license plates: 268STP.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 985-2802.

