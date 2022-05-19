COTTER, Ark. — Arkansas State Police shared a Silver Alert Thursday for a missing 88-year-old man missing from Cotter, Arkansas.

Donald Dean Short was last seen at 262 N. Section Line Road in Cotter, Arkansas near the Cotter Crossing Apartments on Monday night, May 16, 2022.

Short was last seen wearing grey jogging pants. He is white, 6’4″ tall, weighs about 225 pounds, and has blue eyes and short white hair.

He may be traveling in a 2001 red Nissan XTerra with Arkansas plates 853WPF.

If you have heard from or have seen Short, call the Cotter Police Department at (870) 425-2361.