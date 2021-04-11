Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old Independence woman with dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KTVI)— An Endangered Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old Independence woman with dementia.

According to Independence Police, Patricia A. Taylor’s last known location was the 3000 block of S. Sterling Ave. in Independence at around 10:30 Saturday morning.

Police say Taylor left her home driving a black 2016 Ford F150 with Missouri license 6SFV38. She was wearing a grey shirt and black pants/leggings.

Taylor stands 5’3″ and weighs 105 lbs.

Anyone who sees Taylor is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.