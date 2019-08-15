Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Silver Alert in Prairie County for Leon B. Holland

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Prairie County Sheriff’s Department is requesting activation of a silver alert for Leon B. Holland.

Holland is a white male, 5’09” tall, 135 pounds, brown/grey hair that is short, blue eyes, and went missing at 1:30 p.m. today, August 14.

He was last seen near Green Point AG.

Holland may be driving a 1998 green Mazda truck with plates that read 046TMF or a 1999 green Ford Ranger with plates that read 367UPD

If you have any information please call the Prairie County Sheriff’s Department at 870-256-4137.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

KOLR10 PODCAST

KOLR10 Podcast

Best of Branson

Best of Branson 300x214

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now