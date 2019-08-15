Silver Alert in Prairie County for Leon B. Holland

The Prairie County Sheriff’s Department is requesting activation of a silver alert for Leon B. Holland.

Holland is a white male, 5’09” tall, 135 pounds, brown/grey hair that is short, blue eyes, and went missing at 1:30 p.m. today, August 14.

He was last seen near Green Point AG.

Holland may be driving a 1998 green Mazda truck with plates that read 046TMF or a 1999 green Ford Ranger with plates that read 367UPD

If you have any information please call the Prairie County Sheriff’s Department at 870-256-4137.