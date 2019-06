GALENA, MARSHFIELD, AND BLUE EYE, Mo.-- While passing through Stone, Taney, and Webster counties on Friday, the ladies wandered off into the past where they learned some antique candy making techniques at Silver Dollar City, got reprimanded by the ghost of Barney Fife, and even encountered some Space-Race-era artifacts.

