BOONE COUNTY. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has requested a Silver Alert for James Harp from Harrison last seen at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

He is 6 feet and 2 inches tall, 175 lbs, with grey hair, and brown eyes.

Harp was last seen wearing a faded black t shirt, blue jeans, and green crocks.

The missing individual was last seen at 7726 Navajo Drive in Harrison Arkansas.

If anyone knows where he is or knows any information, call Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 741-8404.