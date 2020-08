BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.– A SILVER Alert has been activated for Mountain Home resident Billy Blaine Miller.

Miller, 76, was last known to be at 591 County Road 502, southeast of Oakland. He may be traveling in a silver Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate number 702T25.

Miller is a white male, about 5’3″, 145 pounds, with short grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Baxter County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 425-7000.