SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Jeanne Cable.

Cable, 66, was last seen on January 3, 2022, when she was discharged from Mercy Hospital. She did not return home.

Cable is described as a white female with gray and green eyes. Police are unsure of what clothes she may be wearing.

Police say Cable has early-onset dementia and a history of alcohol abuse. Anyone with information about her or her whereabouts is being asked to call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.