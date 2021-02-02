Silver advisory issued for missing Republic woman

REPUBLIC, Mo.- Authorities in Republic are looking for missing 72-year-old Norma Herbold.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Herbold walked away from her home on W. Meadowview Lane Monday evening around 6:30 p.m.

Officials say Herbold is 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a navy jacket and blue jeans. She also has Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Anyone seeing the missing person or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Republic Police Department at 417-732-3900.

