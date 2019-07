Ar. — The Lonoke County Sheriffs office has issued a silver alert for a man named Jimmy Don Crawford

Crawford is a white male, 6’03” tall, 330 pounds, brown and grey hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen in Arkansas in Humnoke wearing maroon shorts, no shirt, hat, and grey lace up shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Lonoke County Sheriffs Office at 501-676-3000.