Silver Advisory Alert : Greenwood Police Department is searching for Jessie Lucas

The Greenwood Police Department has issued a Silver Advisory Alert for Jessie Anne Lucas.

Lucas is a white, female, 84-years-old, 5’3” tall, 130 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses.

She is diagnosed with Dementia and high blood pressure.

Lucas may be driving a black 2001 Toyota Corolla with Missouri license plates PF6K4T.

She had left her home in Greenwood, Missouri was last seen at a gas station on Renner Road and 95th street in Lenexa, Kansas at 2 p.m.

Anyone who has information on the missing person should call the Greenwood Police Department at 816-537-5020.