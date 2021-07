NIXA, Mo. — The city of Nixa is experiencing a significant number of power outages due to the weather.

“Our line workers are aware of at least one pole down and have seen trees and branches on many lines so it is likely to take a while before each issue can be addressed,” said the city in a Facebook post.

Crews are working to assess the potential causes to restore power.

If anyone sees a line down or any other damaged electric infrastructure, you are asked to call 417-725-3229.