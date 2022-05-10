SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Misti Fry with Sidekick Dog Training explained basic commands and what type of temperament your dog should have if you want to train it to become a therapy dog.

The most basic and important thing is to make sure your dog enjoys going to new places and meeting new people. Then the dogs have to be able to greet people properly.

Studies have shown that when people pet a dog it releases serotonin to their brain and the same effect happens to the dog.

To learn more about the different training classes at Sidekick Dog Training click here.