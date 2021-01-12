SHOW SOME LOVE: Send a Valentine’s Day card to nursing home residents in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- It’s been an exceptionally challenging year for people across the world. And sometimes, because of the longevity and global influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, we can forget we have neighbors who cannot see their families.

That’s why, this year, KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox are asking for some help in encouraging our local nursing home residents.

The process is easy. Just follow these steps:

Grab a Valentine’s Day card the next time you’re at the store.

Then write a special message cheering on the elderly in the Ozarks.

Then ship it to KOLR10, and we’ll take care of the rest.

Make sure to send your card to the following address by February 10, 2020.

KOLR10 Studios

2650 E. Division Street

Springfield, Missouri 65803