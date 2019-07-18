Shouting Love for Lana: A Two-Year-Old Battling NF1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Go Shout Love is a Springfield-based company raising money for 2-year-old Lana, to help with medical costs associated with her battle against Neurofibromatosis type 1.

Lana loves spending time with animals and playing with her mom. With a smile on her face and a bow on her head, Lana has her sights set on the future.

“Even though she goes through a lot of though things, she’s learned to forgive,” said Lana’s mom Tonya Morris.

From the moment Lana was born, she showed signs of discomfort. Vomiting, crying and unexplained marks on her skin prompted Morris to seek medical help for her daughter.

“As a mom I know there is no reason for my baby to be crying 18 hours a day,” said Morris.

At three months old, Lana was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1). The condition creating multiple, rapidly-growing tumors behind her eyes.

“She has lost fifty percent peripheral vision in her right eye, but at any time, just depending on how the tumors can grow, can just shut off her vision,” said Morris.

After two unsuccessful chemo plans, it was time to try something new– a trial drug found in St. Louis.

“You go to the doctor and they tell you ‘this is what you need to do, otherwise there could be some pretty serious consequences,'” said Morris.

The treatment comes with a long list of side effects, but that isn’t stopping little warrior Lana.



“This is a beautiful little girl and a very strong mom that could really use the community support,” said Josh Veach, co-director of Go Shout Love.

When Veach heard about Lana’s case, he knew his business could help.

Go Shout Love creates custom apparel to support children with rare diseases, then promotes the items on social media.

“If a platform can be used for division, it can also be used for unity, and we feel like that’s where our space is,” explained Veach.

Half of Go Shout Love July profits will support Lana as she runs toward finding a cure.

Potter’s House will host “Lana Night” Friday, July 19 from 1-8 p.m. at 420 W. College St. in Springfield. All tips and half of drink profits will directly support Lana’s family.

