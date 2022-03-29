SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives are debating whether teachers should be required to post their lesson plans online at least twice a year.

Those in support of the bill said parents have a right to know what their kids are learning. Others say the bill would trade students’ success for transparency.

Educators in the Ozarks are raising red flags about the bill that’s making its way through the Missouri House.

Craig Carson, Ozark’s Superintendent said, “There’s no sinister plot by school districts to keep things hidden.”

Dr. Allison Fleetwood, who leads the Theater Department at Nixa High School said, “It’s almost like we’re we’re putting out this solution to something that isn’t an issue.”

“To create a year’s worth of curriculum for students that we haven’t met yet, I think that’s what gets me the most, is it takes several weeks, months sometimes to really assess what your students know and what they need to know and how you’re going to get the content to them,” Fleetwood explained. “And sometimes it’s all about their personal interests.”

However, supporters of the bill say parents would like to see more transparency among schools.

Fleetwood said much of what is taught is already available to the public, “A lesson plan is just that. It is a plan. It is not concrete. We try our best to know exactly what’s going to happen. And good schools, good teachers, great schools, great teachers. They’re already doing this. We’re already transparent with what’s happening to our parents.”

There is also a fear that the growing mistrust in the profession will drive more people away from teaching at a time when many are leaving the profession due to burnout.

House Bill 2008 is sponsored by a State Representative from St. Charles. The bill is being debated in a House committee.