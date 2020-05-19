Shots fired into house on East Commercial Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police say multiple shots were fired into a home on East Commercial Street on Tuesday evening. The shots were fired by an unknown suspect in a vehicle.

SPD says the suspect was possibily in a dark blue sedan, perhaps a Hyundai, heading east when they shot at the home.

Springfield Police believe the suspect was targeting a specific person, meaning the shooting was not random. Police say there are no victims of this shooting to report at this time.

The suspect has yet to be located.

Ozarks First spoke with a business owner near where the shooting occurred

