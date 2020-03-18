Shoppers and store owner discuss how COVID-19 has impacted shopping

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With four cases of COVID-19 in Greene County toilet paper, hand sanitizer and now food is flying off the shelves in grocery stores across the Ozarks.

At Mama Jeans, we spoke to two women.

One thinks this is a reasonable reaction.

“I don’t think it’s an overreaction, I think it’s a human reaction,” shopper Lisa said. “And, with the newness of this, this is probably very common. And yes, should we pull back from hoarding? Yes. But should we be prepared and freshening our supply? Absolutely. We have children to think about, we have the elderly to think about.”

The other says people should relax.

“I think it’s fear-based,” shopper Taletha Lee said. “Just fear of the unknown and what’s coming. I think that people could calm down a little bit.”

Mama Jeans co-owner Susie Farbin Kawamoto says hoarding has made business difficult.

She says her supplier has run low on products a couple of times and the store has lost about 25 percent of its products.

Especially toilet paper, which led the store to put limits on some items.

Susie says the limitations can be a problem for some of her customers who drive from around the Ozarks to stock up at Mama Jeans.

“That’s their normal shopping is to load up,” Susie said. “So it’s really hard for us to say ‘no you can’t buy four chickens at this time’ because that’s what they would normally do.

“We have put some signs on some products that it’s definitely limited and in high demand right now like the Nixall Disinfectant. So we have put limits on that so hopefully, more people can have access to it.”