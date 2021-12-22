Springfield man shot by juvenile overnight hospitalized, in stable condition

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
shooting graphic - handgun_-7307848585471243620

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man shot in an apparent domestic disturbance last night is in stable condition at a Springfield hospital today, according to Springfield police.

On Tuesday, December 21, police responded to a call at a residence in the 900 block of West Madison at about 11:30 p.m. and found an adult victim with gunshot wounds originally considered life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A juvenile is suspected to be the attacker. No other information on the suspect is being released, according to police department spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer Charleston.

The investigation is still currently ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now