Springfield man shot by juvenile overnight hospitalized, in stable condition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man shot in an apparent domestic disturbance last night is in stable condition at a Springfield hospital today, according to Springfield police.

On Tuesday, December 21, police responded to a call at a residence in the 900 block of West Madison at about 11:30 p.m. and found an adult victim with gunshot wounds originally considered life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A juvenile is suspected to be the attacker. No other information on the suspect is being released, according to police department spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer Charleston.

The investigation is still currently ongoing.