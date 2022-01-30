SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Authorities are investigating after several shots were fired by two cars in the area of East McDaniel Street this Sunday, January 30.

Witnesses said the shots were fired into the air by two cars on the southern side of the Price Cutter parking lot, one a black sedan and the other a grey charger.

Lt. Tonya Price of the Springfield Police Department said the two cars were first seen at the gas pumps at Price Cutter, before driving to the southern side of the parking lot and firing.

No injuries were reported.

Shell casings were discovered on East McDaniel Street, believed to be related to the incident. Both cars left in opposite directions.

Authorities are still investigating the confrontation and reviewing security footage.