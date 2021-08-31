Shooting in Springfield sends one person to the hospital, police still searching for the shooter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man in Springfield Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at the Comfort Inn near Luster Avenue and Glenstone Avenue.

According to police, the suspect and a woman go into an argument in the parking lot of Comfort Inn around 9:30 p.m. Another man walked up to them to try and break up the fight. The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the man in the leg.

The suspect then ran away from the scene.

According to officers, the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

