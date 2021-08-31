Shooting in Springfield sends one person to the hospital, police still searching for the shooter

As Ida continues to move eastward and a front sags southward, dry air will be taking over. Northeasterly flow is taking over at the surface and higher upstairs in the atmosphere which will allow a less humid feel to arrive in the Ozarks. A lingering shower or storm is possible today as this front remains close to the KOLR 10 Viewing Area but many will stay dry. It'll be noticeably less humid as we progress into the latter half of our workweek as temps remain near normal for this time of the year. Highs today will be right around average for this time of year, rising back into the middle and upper 80s. Some spots to the north of Springfield will be in the lower 80s. We'll awaken to lows in the low to mid-60s tomorrow which will feel better as it won't be as muggy. Highs then spike on Friday ahead of our next cold front approaches. Depending on where you live, readings could be in the 90s Friday afternoon, especially in spots across Northern Arkansas. The farther north you live in the Ozarks, the sooner the rain arrives, and the cooler your highs will be. Afternoon readings look to rise back into the mid-80s in the metro as we end the workweek. It's all timing with the front though and if it locks up, temperatures could be hotter in Springfield. This cold front slides through the Ozarks Friday afternoon into Saturday which is going to bring us our next substantial chance of showers and storms. Moisture will likely linger into Saturday with highs cooler for the first half of the weekend. Temps look will be back into the low to mid-80s Saturday afternoon. High pressure takes over by Sunday and this brings the return of the sun. The pleasant conditions hold for the remainder of our Labor Day weekend with highs surging back into 90s Monday. Another cold front moves our way by Tuesday and this one looks to bring a few showers to the area as well as a solid cool-down by the middle of next week. Stay tuned!

