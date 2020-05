SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A suspect is now in custody after firing shots outside a local karaoke bar in the early morning of May 27.

Springfield Police say the suspect was kicked out of the Friend’s Karaoke Bar around 1 a.m. after causing a disturbance.

The suspect then went to his car retrieved a hand gun and started shooting. He tried to get away in a white van but crashed and was taken into custody.

No one was injured during the incident.