Shooting in Kansas City involves Missouri trooper

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) — Troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol shot a suspect Monday night at the agency’s local headquarters in Lee’s Summit, officials say.

MSHP’s Troop A, which covers the Kansas City region, said a suspect was shot, and no officers were injured at Troop A Headquarters, located near Lee’s Summit High School.

Sgt. Bill Lowe said at about 9:40 p.m., MSHP personnel saw a vehicle on the west side of the building where a trooper was located. The driver of that vehicle got out with a rifle.

The trooper reported the situation via radio, and two other troopers responded.

Lowe said shots were fired, and two troopers fired their service weapons. It’s not clear at this time if the suspect fired their weapon. First responders took the suspect to the hospital.

The bomb squad is looking at the vehicle as a precaution.

