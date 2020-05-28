Shooting, chase ends in fatal crash in Kansas City suburb

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) – Police in suburban Kansas City say a domestic disturbance led to a shooting, then a car chase that ended in a fatal crash.

The Kansas City Star reports that the incident began in Independence on Wednesday when police received calls of the dispute, then of shots fired in an Independence home.

Police say that before officers could reach the home, those involved in the disturbance left in two different vehicles, with one chasing the other through city streets.

Investigators say one of the cars was westbound on U.S. 24 when it went through an intersection and crashed into a southbound car not involved in the shooting.

The driver of the southbound car was killed.