Shoji Tabuchi Postpones theater shows for 2020

BRANSON, MO- The Tabuchi Family has made the very difficult decision to postpone all 2020 Branson, Missouri performances of The Shoji Tabuchi Show.

Christina Lingo-Tabuchi says the decision was tough for the family, but they wanted to make the health and safety of their audience and performers a top priority. “It was a very hard decision that me and my parents had to make, and due to the ever-changing guidelines with covid-19, we just decided to postpone shows until next year.”

They are planning to return to Branson in 2021 to perform at the Clay Cooper theater. The family has been performing their annual Christmas shows there since the Shoji Tabuchi caught fire back in 2017. Christina Ling-Tabuchi says they are still working on reopening their theater, but it has been an extensive project because the building has also experienced massive flooding since the fire that originally closed it down.

Christina Lingo-Tabuchi also addressed the rumors that her father, Shoji Tabuchi, may be retiring soon. She said it is absolutely false. “This is one thing that I can say about Shoji Tabuchi. That man does not sit still, you can’t keep him still.”