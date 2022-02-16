BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex has announced Shoji Tabuchi will be performing his new live show at the Little Opry Theatre.

Slated for a one-year limited show, “An Evening with Shoji” will begin the 2022 season this spring.

According to Tom Forster, Senior Vice President of Theater Operations and Marketing, the idea for the show took root during the Military Film Festival last November.

“We were honored to kick-off the festival with ‘Shoji Tabuchi: An American Dream’, a film that chronicles Shoji’s life story, which at its heart is the story of someone who first fell in love with country music and then fell in love with the Ozarks. What if we could do that LIVE?? What if we could unite that story and his legendary talent in the perfect venue?” says Forster.

The documentary was created by the College of the Ozarks communication arts students. It was presented as a one-time showing at the 2021 Military Film Festival. It showcased Tabuchi’s life story and his passion for music in the Ozarks.

“My family and I have been blessed to perform for millions for over 30 years here in Branson,” said Tabuchi. “I am so excited to create this new show experience, that is something so personal, so special, and I can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

For more information about the show, you can visit http://www.littleopry.com