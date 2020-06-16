Sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots woman during traffic stop

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a Pettis County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 25-year-old woman during a traffic stop.

Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman Andy Bell said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday near U.S. Highway 50 and Winchester Drive in Sedalia, Missouri.

Bell said the woman, who was identified as Hannah Fizer of Sedalia, was not compliant during the traffic stop. Bell said he doesn’t yet know if the woman had a weapon.

The Highway Patrol said Fizer “refused to identify herself, stated she was armed & verbally threatened to shoot the deputy.”

The Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear why Fizer was pulled over.