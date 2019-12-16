Sheriff: Teen’s homicide linked to uncle who died in head-on collision

BOONE COUNTY, Ar (KTLO).– Boone County authorities have released additional details from the homicide investigation of a 13-year-old in late October, linking her death to a relative killed in a head-on vehicle collision shortly after the girl’s stabbing.

Sheriff Mike Moore says deputies responding to a residence in the Olvey area on Oct. 29 found Haley Eddings unresponsive.

They discovered her death was the result of homicide due to multiple stab wounds. Officers learned the victim’s 25-year-old uncle, Austin D. Eddings, also residence at the home where the homicide occurred.

Austin Eddings was involved in a fatal head-on collision on U.S. Highway 62/412 East prior to the discovery of the body.

The Arkansas State Police reported Austin Eddings was traveling near Crawford Road when his pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck another truck coming from the opposite direction. The driver of the second vehicle, whose name was not released, was not injured.

Moore says the investigation into the case has revealed evidence discovered at the accident scene linked Austin Eddings to the crime scene.

Due to evidence collected and the lack of any linking anyone else to the crime, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office believes Austin Eddings is responsible for the death of his niece, and no other suspects have developed.

However, Sheriff Moore says the case is still active, as his department waits for additional information from the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s office.