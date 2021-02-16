Sheriff shares what led to the death of a Wright County inmate

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo.- Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase has released the results of what led to the death of a Wright County inmate last Thursday.

According to a release from Sheriff Degase, jail staff found 44-year-old Daniel Moore alone in his room with a blanket tied around his neck. The staff tried to revive Moore, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

An autopsy was performed Friday, and the results indicated that Moore died from asphyxiation consistent with hanging himself.

Sheriff Degase says investigators are working on watching surveillance video of the hallway outside Moore’s cell to make an official ruling on if foul play was involved.

“Sheriff Degase advised it is customary to have an outside agency conduct the investigations on cases such as these,” the release states.

Moore was being held in the Wright County Jail accused of violating his probation on an earlier charge of unlawful use of a weapon, the sheriff said.