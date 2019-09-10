Sheriff: New evidence confirms ID of Missouri woman’s body

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say dental records and a tattoo support earlier tentative identification of a body found on a hillside in southwest Missouri.

McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said Monday the new evidence suggests the body found July 29 near Noel is that of 25-year-old Jessica McCormack, of Noel. Investigators believe she was stuffed into a suitcase that rolled down a hill after being thrown from a moving vehicle.

Hall tentatively identified the body in August. The Joplin Globe reports Hall said Monday dental records and a tattoo on the body’s left wrist made authorities confident the body was McDonald.

Her boyfriend, 37-year-old Mahamud Tooxoow Mahamed is charged with kidnapping but is a fugitive. Investigators believe he took McCormack’s three daughters to Iowa and left them with a friend before disappearing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now