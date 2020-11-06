Sheriff Jim Arnott re-elected, sets goals to complete in new term

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott won re-election, making this his fourth term as sheriff.

After his new term, Sheriff Arnott will have worked with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for 36 years.

Arnott says crime has been in check for most of 2020, but as people begin to get out more, he’s seeing an increase.

With medical marijuana now up and running, Arnott says people will be expected to be responsible and keep it in approved containers when transporting it.

Another concern the sheriff has is keeping COVID-19 under control in the county’s facilities. No inmates have the virus as of Nov.6, but three staff members have tested positive.

Arnott is looking forward to the opening of the new Greene County Jail when it is completed.

“The building itself encompasses six acres,” said Arnott. “We’re pretty excited about moving out there. That’s probably my biggest goal is to get the staff hired to run that facility in the next two years, and then preparing to move in.”

The Sheriff’s Department will be looking to add around 230 workers to help staff the jail. The new facility will be on Division and Haseltine, just west of the Springfield city limits.