PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A Pulaski County Sheriff involved in a motorcycle accident is reported to be “in good spirits.”

Sheriff Jimmy Bench was test driving a motorcycle he had been working on when it malfunctioned.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said Bench was taken to the local hospital for moderate injuries.

Bench was wearing his helmet during the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office asks people to join them in prayer for Bench’s recovery.