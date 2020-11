BRANSON, Mo. — The City of Branson says the westbound lane of Shepherd of the Hills Expressway will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The closure is expected to last the entire day while guardrail repairs are made.

Branson says no traffic delays are expected to happen during the closure.

If you have questions about this project, you are asked to call the Public Works/Engineering Department at 417-243-2730.