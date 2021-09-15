Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center to host nature journaling event

BRANSON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting the public for a walk in the woods.

The Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and Conservation Center, located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson, is hosting a Nature Journaling Walk from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. Alison Bleich is hosting the walk tomorrow and says sign-ups are available until 4 pm tomorrow.

“Get you to start a new hobby, and I will get you kick-started,” said Bleich. “You don’t have to start without a clue of what you’re doing. I’ll put you on the right path.”

Bleich said that the class is a mix of science and creativity.

“I don’t like anybody to be overwhelmed by the art aspect,” said Bleich. “Anybody can draw. It’s all just about being creative and expressing that. And again, thinking critically, making observations… that’s just a great skill to just have in general and it does help you get more in touch with what’s around us.”

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

To register visit mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/179781. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m.

For more information call 417-334-4865 ext 0 or email alison.bleich@mdc.mo.gov.