Shelters prepared, took in people during Missouri’s severe weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many shelters around Springfield served as a safety point for people who may not feel comfortable staying at home.

Springfield Public Schools (SPS) provided eight shelters called Safe Rooms. These rooms were open to anyone who wanted to be safe.

When a tornado watch is issued for Greene County, SPS personnel will get the locations ready and wait for a warning.

If a warning is issued and tornado sirens are activated, the Safe Rooms will open for 10 minutes.

“That’s because it’s just enough time for people in that tornado protection zone to quickly and safely get to the facility with those doors can then be closed, and everyone inside the facility can be safe, until the all clear is given,” said Stephen Hall, chief communications officer of SPS. “This is one of the reasons why when we build safer, stronger schools, we want to think about all kinds of issues, including severe weather.”

In Nixa, the storm shelters are open and don’t have a time limit unless the shelter is directly inside a tornado.

“The tournado safe rooms are FEMA, so they are F5 tornado rated,” said Zac Rants, with Nixa Public Schools. “We learned a lot after Joplin, and we saw what happened to that community, so we’ve been really trying to make sure that we are able to take that to our community so they have a safe place to go.”

More than 300 people took shelter in Nixa during the severe weather including 35 people at Nixa High School.