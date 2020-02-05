Live Now
School Closings

Shelter dogs get help thanks to Chiefs’ Nnadi, Rachael Ray

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Dogs-nose-jpg_20160805145704-159532

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP).– After Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi offered to pay the adoption fee for 109 shelter dogs, celebratory chef Racheal Ray offered to feed them.

Nnadi is the owner of a shelter dog named Rocky. His offer covers the fees for dogs that became adoptable at the KC Pet Project on Sunday when the Chiefs beat San Francisco 31-20 to win the Super Bowl.

Ray said in a tweet, “Thank you” and urged people to “Get adopting, team!” She is offering a free supply of her dog food brand “Nutrish” for all of 2020 for each of the dogs.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now