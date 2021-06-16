Shell Knob woman dead after being ejected from an overturned ATV

SHELL KNOB, Mo. — One person is dead after her ATV ejected her on Fox Wood Circle, just three miles south of Shell Knob, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On June 15, 2021, around 6 p.m. Shari Rains, 59, from Shell Knob, was backing up in her 2013 Polaris Ranger when it overturned and ejected her. She was later pronounced dead.

Rains was not wearing a safety device at the time of the incident according to MSHP.

The original Missouri State Highway Patrol report listed Rains as a male. After talking with the Highway Patrol it has been corrected and changed to female.