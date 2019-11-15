Shannon Shaffer appears in court

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The man charged in a deadly crash in Springfield pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and 10 other felonies.

28-year-old Shannon Shaffer appeared in court this morning.

The crash happened near Campbell and Republic back in July.

Springfield police say Shaffer was driving a stolen budget rental truck when he caused the crash that killed Missouri State University security manager Matthew Brown.

Shaffer continues to be held without bond.

His next court date is scheduled for January 21.

