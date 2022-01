SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. – Human remains were found off highway 60 near Winona, Missouri on January 12th.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Shannon County Sheriff’s office has been investigating and an autopsy has revealed the cause of death was a homicide.

The remains belong to a woman around 55-years old with two legible tattoos. Anyone with information should contact Troop G Headquarters at (417) 469-3121.