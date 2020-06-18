SGF-GC Health Department Discusses Large Gatherings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two people attended a candlelight vigil in Springfield on June 7 tested, and later tested positive for COVID-19.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the two patients were not showing any symptoms, but were infectious at the time. However, they were not masked.

There were hundreds there for that vigil, which was organized to honor those who died during encounters with law enforcement.

Regardless of the type of event, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Emily Yoon with the Health Department reminds people that any large gathering that involves people being in a close proximity to each other increases the chances of the virus to spread.

Yoon says it’s something people should keep in mind as we go forward.

“With a large gathering it may be difficult to really be able to track everyone who was in attendance. If a business or event is able to keep some sort of attendance log, that would be ideal to be able to track them, but realistically with some of these public events, it may not be possible. They should really be cautious to self monitor for symptoms,” Dr. Yoon says.

Dr. Yoon stresses the importance of masks and their ability reduce spread of infection.

One example that Health Department Director Clay Goddard has pointed to is the recent Great Clips situation. All clients and staff wore masks, and no new cases arose.